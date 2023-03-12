Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

National Resistance Center: Partisans destroy railway track in Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 11:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the Atesh partisan movement blew up the railway track between the occupied settlements of Abrikosivka and Radensk in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian military's National Resistance Center reported on March 12.

According to the report, the aim of the operations was to disrupt Russian ground logistics supply chains.

“We work around the clock for the destruction of the occupying forces and the liberation of Ukraine,” Atesh’s statement said, adding the video of the March 11 explosion.

Ukrainian partisans continue to work in the occupied areas of southern Ukraine, targeting both logistics supply lines and high-level political and military officials.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine holds onto Bakhmut as the country mourns legendary soldier killed near the ruined city
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.