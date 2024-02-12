Skip to content
National Resistance Center: Mounting cases of Russian commanders killing own service personnel

by Martin Fornusek February 12, 2024 9:03 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Illustrative purposes only) (Alexander Nemenov /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is a growing tendency among Russian officers in the Western Military District to commit violence against their subordinates, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported on Feb. 11, citing undisclosed sources.

Poor morale has reportedly plagued Russian forces since the start of the all-out war against Ukraine, and cases of executions and soldiers disobeying orders have been recorded.

A number of military court verdicts related to murders of service personnel by on-duty unit commanders have been recorded in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the center claimed.

These incidents are reportedly caused by mutually hostile behavior by both service personnel and commanders or linked to alcohol and drug intoxication.

At the beginning of February, the Kursk Garrison Military Court sentenced a senior ensign to 14 years in prison for shooting a group of subordinates while heavily intoxicated by alcohol, according to the report.

Kursk Oblast lies at the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

White House: Russia endures heavy losses near Avdiivka, suffers from low morale
“We have information that the Russian military actually executed soldiers who refused to obey orders,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during the press briefing, according to European Pravda’s correspondent.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
