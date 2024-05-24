NABU first deputy director suspended amid leak investigation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Gizo Uglava, the first deputy director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), was suspended amid an ongoing investigation into a possible leak from the bureau, NABU said on May 24.

Uglava was suspended at the order of NABU's director to "ensure an objective pre-trial investigation."

Prosecutors said they had opened a case into abuse of power and an alleged leak of investigative information by a NABU detective, whose house was searched on May 22.

The leak was connected to a case involving alleged corruption at the Presidential Office, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent.