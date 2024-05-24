Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, NABU, Corruption, Anti-corruption, SAPO
Edit post

NABU first deputy director suspended amid leak investigation

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2024 1:17 PM 1 min read
People walk past the offices of NABU, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, on Oct. 1, 2019 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Gizo Uglava, the first deputy director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), was suspended amid an ongoing investigation into a possible leak from the bureau, NABU said on May 24.

Uglava was suspended at the order of NABU's director to "ensure an objective pre-trial investigation."

Prosecutors said they had opened a case into abuse of power and an alleged leak of investigative information by a NABU detective, whose house was searched on May 22.

The leak was connected to a case involving alleged corruption at the Presidential Office, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian prosecutors search detective’s house over alleged leak in top corruption case
The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said on May 22 that it had searched the house of a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). The case involves alleged corruption at the President’s Office, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent. The Presid…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.