NABU first deputy director suspended amid leak investigation

Editor's note: The story is being updated.
Gizo Uglava, the first deputy director of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), was suspended amid an ongoing investigation into a possible leak from the bureau, NABU said on May 24.
Uglava was suspended at the order of NABU's director to "ensure an objective pre-trial investigation."
Prosecutors said they had opened a case into abuse of power and an alleged leak of investigative information by a NABU detective, whose house was searched on May 22.
The leak was connected to a case involving alleged corruption at the Presidential Office, law enforcement sources told the Kyiv Independent.