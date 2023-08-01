MP: Military's medical forces command did not purchase any first aid kits in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military's medical forces command did not purchase any first aid kits in 2023, and those provided through international aid were not properly checked, lawmaker Solomiia Bobrovska of the opposition party Voice said on July 31.

Ukrainian outlet Liga.net noted that the Parliament's National Security Committee, in which Bobrovska sits, launched an examination of military medical supplies due to social media reports from July 20 about the poor quality of tourniquets provided to the troops.

According to Bobrovska, the Medical Forces Command did not purchase any first aid kits this year and all the kits were provided to the Armed Forces through International Technical Assistance and were not checked.

The lawmaker said that Ukraine has not yet developed quality standards according to which the kits can be properly inspected.

Yehor Cherniev, the head of the committee, tasked the Medical Forces Command with reviewing all first-aid kits and replacing all the poor-quality components within two weeks.