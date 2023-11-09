Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

MP investigated over fatal traffic incident put under house arrest

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 5:03 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Nikolaienko, accused of hitting and killing a 18-year-old girl with his car on Nov. 9, 2023. (Andrii Nikolaienko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Pechersk District Court put lawmaker Andrii Nikolaienko under round-the-clock house arrest for two months, Suspilne news outlet reported on Nov. 9.

Nikolaienko is under investigation for hitting and killing an 18-year-old girl with his car in Zhytomyr Oblast on Nov. 3.

According to the National Police's regional branch, the lawmaker hit the girl as she was walking down a highway in the town of Berezivka. She died at the scene of the accident.

The investigation showed, as cited by Suspilne, that the girl was crossing the road in an improper place.

Nikolaienko will remain under house arrest until Jan. 4 and will be forced to wear an electronic bracelet, Suspilne wrote.

‎This Week in Ukraine: Why murderers of EuroMaidan protestors still enjoy impunity on Apple Podcasts
‎Show This Week in Ukraine, Ep Why murderers of EuroMaidan protestors still enjoy impunity - 27 Oct 2023
Apple Podcasts

During the court hearing, the prosecutor requested to detain Nikolaienko without bail as a technical examination allegedly showed that his car was moving at 141-153 kilometers per hour.

Nikolaienko's lawyers reportedly argued that the speed examination was biased since an eyewitness estimated the driver's speed at about 80 km per hour. The lawyers insisted that an assessment of the braking distance should also be conducted, according to Suspilne.

Around 20 lawmakers came to the hearing to support Nikolaienko, the media outlet added.

On the day of the incident, Nikolaienko admitted he had struck a person with his car, claiming he was sober and did not violate any traffic rules and that "the tragedy could not be avoided."

Opinion: In remembrance of a great mind who survived Russian captivity
Ihor Kozlovskyi (1954-2023) was a renowned Ukrainian writer, scholar, and theologian from Donetsk Oblast. He was captured by Russian proxies in occupied Donetsk in 2016 for his pro-Ukrainian views and subsequently subjected to torture for nearly two years in Russian captivity. He was released in Dec…
The Kyiv IndependentStanislav Aseyev
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.