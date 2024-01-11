Skip to content
MP Bezuhla resigns from Zelensky's party

by Abbey Fenbert January 11, 2024 3:07 AM 2 min read
Mariana Bezuhla, MP and member of the Ukrainian Committee on National Security, at the Warsaw Security Forum on Oct. 4, 2022. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mariana Bezuhla, a member of Ukraine's parliament, announced on Jan. 11 that she had written a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People party led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Bezuhla stirred controversy in November when she called for the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces. Her comments led other Servant of the People lawmakers to demand her expulsion from the party.

"I don't need a weak faction and party in a time of war," Bezuhla said in a Facebook post announcing her letter of resignation.

"I will continue to support the President's initiatives, but I don't want to have any common obligations with the MPs of the faction who stab me in the back."

The legislature's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Bezuhla from her position as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee on Jan. 8.

Lawmakers were meant to consider Bezuhla's dismissal from her committee post on Jan. 10, but the vote was reportedly blocked.

Bezuhla said she continues to "support the president" and is willing to work "with everyone in the parliament, regardless of factional affiliation, with every citizen, regardless of political preferences of the past and future."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

News Feed

5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
MORE NEWS

