This is a developing story and will be updated.

Multiple explosions were reported in Odesa while air raid sirens alarms sounded in Odesa, Kherson, and Mykolaiv on Jan. 17, local media reported.

Overnight on Jan. 17 a Russian drone strike injured three people in Odesa. A 62-year-old man sustained a shrapnel wound while two women, aged 69 and 29, were also hurt.

Ukraine's air force said it downed 19 our of 20 UAVs launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 17.