News Feed, Ukraine, Russia
Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2024 7:41 PM 1 min read
Moonlit Night by Ivan Aivazovsky, 1878. (Gyunduz Mamedov / X)
A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.

The artwork, "Moonlit Night," was painted in 1878 by Ivan Aivazovsky. The painting was reportedly being exhibited in Mariupol at the time of Crimea's annexation but was sent back to Crimea against the wishes of the Ukrainian authorities.

"This canvas was among 52 paintings that were illegally transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum in Crimea," Mamedov said.

"In 2017, Interpol, at the request of Crimea's Prosecutor's Office, put the paintings on the international wanted list."

"Russia openly disregards International Law, as according to the 1970 UNESCO Convention, the export of Cultural Properties and transfer of ownership is prohibited," Mamedov said.

The auction is set to take place on Feb. 18, according to the website of the auction house.

Culture Ministry: Netherlands to return Scythian gold from annexed Crimea to Ukraine
Ukrainian Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev has signed an agreement with Dr. Fred Virmen, acting director of the University Library of the University of Amsterdam, finalizing their return, the ministry announced.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:41 PM

2:13 PM

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill.

The bill, which received 70 votes in favor and 29 against, will now go to the Republican-led House, where it still faces significant obstacles.
10:11 AM

Nasdaq announces partnership with Ukraine.

"This new partnership between Nasdaq and the government of Ukraine demonstrates that Ukraine is open for business, even as they continue to fight for their freedom," said USAID administrator Samantha Power.
3:32 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Feb. 12, firing 14 times and causing at least 59 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
