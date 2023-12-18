Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Moldovan PM: Putin's move to simplify citizenship for Moldovans an attempt to gather 'cannon fodder'

by Dmytro Basmat December 19, 2023 1:20 AM 2 min read
Journalists representing Swedish Expressen and Estonian Delfi Meedia show a leaked document to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean in Chisinau, Moldova, on March 8, 2023. (Anna-Karin Nilsson/Expressen)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's move to simplify the process for Moldovans to obtain Russian citizenship is an attempt to gather "cannon fodder" for Russia's war in Ukraine, Moldova's Prime Minister said in a interview on Moldova's TV8 on Dec. 18

Putin signed his presidential decree on Dec. 18 allowing citizens of Moldova, Belarus, and Kazakhstan to obtain Russian citizenship on a "simplified basis," by first applying for a permit and then passing a test on Russian history, rather than proving permanent residency in Russia.

In response to Putin's executive order, Prime Minister Dorin Recean categorized the move as "an attempt to recruit 'cannon fodder' for this brutal and incomprehensible war initiated by Russia in the neighboring country, Ukraine," urging Moldovans not to accept Russian citizenship.

Currently, an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Moldovans are residing in Russia, according to Recean.

Putin's decree comes as Moldova continues to seek the removal of Russia's sphere of influence in the country.

Russia has continuously put pressure on Moldovan citizens as part of an information war to grow pro-Russian sentiments in the region and destabilize one of Ukraine's neighboring countries.

Russia has also been accused of funneling money to pro-Russian parties, and even allegedly planned an attempted coup to oust pro-European President Maia Sandu in an attempt to seize power in the country.

Ukraine war latest: Military scales down some operations over foreign aid shortages
Key developments on Dec. 18: * Commander: Ukrainian military scales down some operations over foreign aid shortages * Zaluzhnyi: Unlikely that secrets were discussed in room with recording device * Russia seizes properties belonging to 77 individuals, companies in occupied Crimea * IMF chief: U…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.