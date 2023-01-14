Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Moldovan Interior Ministry: Missile debris found in border region

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 6:00 PM 2 min read
The missile debris found near Briceni, Moldova, on Jan. 14. (Ministerul Afacerilor Interne al Republicii Moldova)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova’s Interior Ministry said a police patrol found part of a missile near the village of Briceni, northern Moldova, close to the Ukrainian border.

Specialists are already working at the scene, according to Moldovan authorities. The missile’s origin is still unspecified, but a photo added to the ministry’s post appears to show the section of a large missile and electronic components.

This is the third time a missile has fallen in Moldova since Russia started launching mass missile strikes on Ukraine on Oct. 10, according to Moldova’s Interior Ministry. The last incident occurred on Dec. 5.

Russia unleashed its 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine in the afternoon of Jan. 14.

The nationwide attack damaged critical infrastructure in several oblasts, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

One of the strikes hit a nine-story residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, killing at least five people and injuring 27, including six children, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported.

Authorities say the Russian attack damaged “infrastructure” in Kyiv and a residential building in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heating cutoffs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. Due to integration with the Ukrainian electricity grid, Moldova also suffered from blackouts during a mass missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23.

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Russia's 10th mass missile strike on Ukraine kills civilians, hits critical infrastructure
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
