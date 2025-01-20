Ukraine Air Force specialists safe from transfer to infantry but mobilization issues remain, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Highly-trained Air Force specialists are protected from being transferred to front-line infantry units, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 19.

Reports last week indicated that since 2024, thousands of Air Force soldiers have been transferred to the Ground Forces.

Videos filmed by Air Force specialists themselves then surfaced, claiming their transfer to front-line units was "a real challenge" that could "destroy the very foundation of our aviation."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Jan. 14 said the transfer of some personnel is "a necessary step" to strengthen defense by reinforcing combat brigades with soldiers from other branches of the Armed Forces.

But it stressed that Syrskyi prohibited the transfer of high-tech specialists and those trained abroad on foreign models of weapons and equipment.

"I have an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have undergone training and specialize in aircraft maintenance," Syrskyi reiterated in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsaplienko.

"Clearly, these are specialists on whom money has been spent, who have gained experience, and who are practically irreplaceable," he added.

But in a separate interview with Ukrainian news outlet TSN on Jan. 19, Syrskyi acknowledged that current mobilization efforts are not sufficient on their own to meet the needs of the armed forces.

Fighting has intensified in Eastern Ukraine as Ukraine and Russia try to gain the upper hand in potential upcoming peace negotiations as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"We have needs at the front. We must increase the number of personnel in our mechanized brigades, " unfortunately mobilization does not cover demand from the frontline, Syrskyi said.