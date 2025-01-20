Skip to content
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine, Mobilization, Ukrainian Air Force, War
Ukraine Air Force specialists safe from transfer to infantry but mobilization issues remain, Syrskyi says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn January 20, 2025 8:42 AM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Highly-trained Air Force specialists are protected from being transferred to front-line infantry units, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 19.

Reports last week indicated that since 2024, thousands of Air Force soldiers have been transferred to the Ground Forces.

Videos filmed by Air Force specialists themselves then surfaced, claiming their transfer to front-line units was "a real challenge" that could "destroy the very foundation of our aviation."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Jan. 14 said the transfer of some personnel is "a necessary step" to strengthen defense by reinforcing combat brigades with soldiers from other branches of the Armed Forces.

But it stressed that Syrskyi prohibited the transfer of high-tech specialists and those trained abroad on foreign models of weapons and equipment.

"I have an order prohibiting the transfer of highly qualified personnel who have undergone training and specialize in aircraft maintenance," Syrskyi reiterated in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsaplienko.

"Clearly, these are specialists on whom money has been spent, who have gained experience, and who are practically irreplaceable," he added.

But in a separate interview with Ukrainian news outlet TSN on Jan. 19, Syrskyi  acknowledged that current mobilization efforts are not sufficient on their own to meet the needs of the armed forces.

Fighting has intensified in Eastern Ukraine as Ukraine and Russia try to gain the upper hand in potential upcoming peace negotiations as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

"We have needs at the front. We must increase the number of personnel in our mechanized brigades, " unfortunately mobilization does not cover demand from the frontline, Syrskyi said.

Ukraine denies transferring Air Force personnel to infantry amid troop shortages
The Ukrainian Air Force will transfer military personnel “en masse” to reinforce the Ground Forces’ combat brigades in early 2025, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 14, citing an undisclosed Air Force source.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Most popular

News Feed

2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
