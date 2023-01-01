Missile debris found in Kyiv metro, several stations closed.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv City Hall said that on Jan. 1 that objects appearing to be the debris of a missile had been found on the subway tracks.

Several stations of the metro's red line have been closed.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and Shahed 136 kamikaze drones were shot down overnight on Jan. 1.

Russia attacked Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of Jan. 1. In the capital, missile debris hit a car in the Shevchenkivsky district.

Before the drone attack, Russia had also launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding at least 28, on New Year’s Eve.