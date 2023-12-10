Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry reports power outages in 455 settlements due to weather, Russian attacks

by Daria Shulzhenko December 10, 2023 4:17 PM 2 min read
Empty boulevard in Kyiv on Nov. 24, 2022, during a power outage following Russian attacks on the electric grid. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Power outages have been recorded in 455 settlements across nine Ukrainian oblasts as of Dec. 10, according to the Energy Ministry.  

The most difficult situation situation was reported in front-line Donetsk Oblast, where 121 settlements remain without power, the ministry said. Repairs are underway there.

Bad weather and Russian attacks have left over 80 settlements without power in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In Kherson Oblast, power outages have been reported in 45 settlements due to Russian attacks, the ministry said.

Power outages have also been recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv oblasts.

As the cold weather sets in, Russia has ramped up its attacks against energy infrastructure in areas close to the front lines.

Last fall and winter, Russian troops launched widespread attacks on the country's energy system, nearly causing its collapse in some areas.

Earlier on Dec. 7, the Energy Ministry reported that Russian troops struck a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's front-line regions, causing a shutdown of two power units.

The shutdown, combined with decreased temperatures, led to a power deficit in Ukraine's energy system, according to the ministry.

Ukraine's energy companies do not generally disclose the exact locations of facilities targeted by Russian attacks, presumably to avoid giving up sensitive information about the country's critical infrastructure.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia’s Dec. 7 strike likely start of campaign against energy infrastructure
In its intelligence bulletin on X, the Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had likely used Tu-95 planes to fire Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles on Dec. 7 – the first time they were used since Sept. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.