Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Covid-19
Edit post

Health ministry: Unvaccinated patients are 9 times more likely to die from Covid-19

by Sergiy Slipchenko December 14, 2021 4:19 PM 1 min read
The mortality rate for unvaccinated patients is nine times higher than those with a full course of vaccination, according to the Health Ministry's Dec. 14 statement. (vmr.gov.ua)
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Ministry of Health, unvaccinated patients are five times more likely to be hospitalized and nine times more likely to die of Covid-19 complications than fully vaccinated people.

These statistics are based on data the ministry collected from August to October 2021, Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said at a press briefing on Dec. 14. He urged unvaccinated people to take heed and get the jab for the sake of themselves and others.

"It is now everyone's responsibility to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated against Covid-19," Kuzin said.

Other countries have also recorded markedly higher mortality rates for unvaccinated people. In the U.S., for example, unvaccinated people died from Covid-19 complications at six times the rate of vaccinated people between August and October. In the U.K., the mortality rate for the unvaccinated was five times higher in the same period.

According to the health ministry, a total of 32.6% of Ukrainians have now received both doses required for immunization as of Dec. 13.

The low rate stem in part from the high levels of vaccine skepticism in the country. According to a UNICEF study published on Nov. 5, around 54.6% of unvaccinated Ukrainians said they would refuse the jab. Misinformation about the disease and vaccines is widespread on social media, as are schemes selling fake vaccination certificates.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Sergiy Slipchenko
News reporter
Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.