Defense Ministry: First Challenger tanks in Ukraine

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and members of Ukraine's military pose in front of the first Challenger 2 tanks to arrive in Ukraine along with other military vehicles. (Photo: Defense Ministry / Facebook)

The first Challenger 2 tanks pledged by the U.K. are in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported on March 27.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and members of the military were able to try out the Challenger tanks, Stryker and Cougar armored vehicles from the U.S., and Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany.

"Just a year ago, no one could have imagined the magnitude of support that would be provided by our partners," Reznikov said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

"Ukraine has managed to change the world. The incredible resilience of our people and the exceptional skill of our army have demonstrated to the world that Ukraine will emerge victorious."

Reznikov added that the new equipment will be a good addition to the existing weaponry on the battlefield, and that Ukraine would go on to restore its 1991 borders.

Alex Chalk, a top official at the U.K. Defense Department, said on Jan. 26 that the Challenger 2 tanks were expected to arrive in Ukraine at the end of March.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and around 30 AS90 self-propelled 155mm howitzers as part of a major new package of military aid for Ukraine.