Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Oct. 5 that Ukraine increased its export of agricultural products by land and naval routes in September to 6.9 million metric tons.

Compared to August, the export volume has increased by 41%, he added.

In late July, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement brokered by the U.N. and Turkey to allow grain exports to restart after a months-long blockade.