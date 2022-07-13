Minister: Talks on unblocking Ukrainian grain exports enter final phase.

This audio is created with AI assistance

However, Russia is not interested in allowing Ukraine to export grain because exports will generate revenue, and this will make Ukraine stronger, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with El Pais, a Spanish newspaper. On July 12, the Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine, Turkey, the UN, and Russia would hold talks on grain exports in Istanbul. Currently, 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine due to Russia's naval blockade of the Black Sea ports.