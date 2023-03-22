Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Slovakia to receive modern weapons from US as 'compensation' for supplying Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 4:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. offered Slovakia a defense aid package as "compensation" for the 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, Slovakia's Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad reported on March 22.

According to Nad, the U.S. offer includes 12 new Bell AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, as well as the necessary equipment, training for pilots and technicians, and over 500 AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

The total cost of these weapons amounts to $1 billion. Slovakia will be responsible for paying $340 million of this amount over the next 3-4 years while the U.S. would cover the rest with its defense budget.

Slovakia is expected to receive 200 euros from the European Peace Fund as compensation and an additional 50 million euros for transferring the 2K12 Kub air defense system to Ukraine. When combined with the U.S. footing around $660 million of the bill for its new weapons, this amounts to over 900 euros in total compensation for Slovakia, Nad said.

On March 17, Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger confirmed that his government had approved providing Ukraine with 13 MiG-29 fighter jets. This decision made Slovakia the second NATO member state after Poland to pledge the aircraft to Ukraine.

"Promises must be kept, and when (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others (are) doing the same," Heger wrote on Twitter. "Military aid is key to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and entire Europe against Russia."

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.