Minister: Lithuania won't supply NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

Instead of sending NASAMS air defense systems and PzH 2000 howitzers, Lithuania will continue supplying ammunition to Ukraine, the country’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Nov. 21.

“We have decided on further forms of support. We will provide the ammunition that Ukraine needs,” Anušauskas said.

According to him, Lithuania has supplied Ukraine with military aid worth over 232 million euros.

On Nov. 14, Ukraine received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, including twelve M113 armored personnel carriers, ten of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars, and two are equipped with fire control radars.