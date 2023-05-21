Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian troops say they hit Russian HQ in Berdiansk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 5:08 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops hit a Russian headquarters in the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on May 21, the Ukrainian military's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

The military didn't specify the number of Russian casualties in the attack.

An airfield in Berdiansk was attacked early in the morning of May 21, according to the local Telegram channel “Berdiansk Today.”

According to the report, the attack caused a blackout in parts of the city.  

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the illegal occupation administration in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Ukrainian forces attacked the city with Storm Shadow long-range missiles, claiming Russian air defense “downed six of them.”

Rogov also claimed that there no casualties.

Berdiansk has been under Russian occupation since February 2022 and is located some 100 kilometers south of the frontline.

Watch also our video on Ukrainian attacks in Russia
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
