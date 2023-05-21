Ukrainian troops say they hit Russian HQ in Berdiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops hit a Russian headquarters in the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on May 21, the Ukrainian military's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

The military didn't specify the number of Russian casualties in the attack.

An airfield in Berdiansk was attacked early in the morning of May 21, according to the local Telegram channel “Berdiansk Today.”

According to the report, the attack caused a blackout in parts of the city.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the illegal occupation administration in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Ukrainian forces attacked the city with Storm Shadow long-range missiles, claiming Russian air defense “downed six of them.”

Rogov also claimed that there no casualties.

Berdiansk has been under Russian occupation since February 2022 and is located some 100 kilometers south of the frontline.