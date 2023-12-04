Military confirms death of Russian troops who killed Ukrainian POWs

This audio is created with AI assistance

The group of Russian soldiers who were recorded executing two Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) in Donetsk Oblast has been killed, Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on air on Dec. 4.

Footage published on Dec. 2 by the Ukrainian Telegram channel DeepState appeared to show a group of soldiers killing two other soldiers emerging from a trench, one of whom had his hands behind his head. The channel said the Ukrainians were from the 45th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine's Armed Forces then confirmed later on Dec. 2 that Russian troops killed two Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war.

"I can confirm that in the course of further hostilities, the group of Russian occupiers who committed this crime ceased to exist," Shtupun said.

Shtupun earlier told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 3 that there were reports that the group of Russian soldiers had been killed.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into violating the rules and customs of war. Killing of POWs violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

According to prosecutors, Russian troops entered Ukrainian positions near the village of Stepove in Donetsk Oblast. When two Ukrainian soldiers were forced to surrender, the Russian soldiers shot them dead.

"Russia has once again proved that it is a terrorist country for which there are no laws and norms of international law," Ruslan Stefanchuk, a speaker of Ukraine's parliament, said on X on Dec. 3.