Armed forces check video of Russians reportedly killing Ukrainian POWs

by Igor Kossov December 2, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Armed Forces are reviewing a video that appears to show Russian troops gunning down Ukrainian POWs, Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, told online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda on Dec. 2.

Shtupun appeared to take the video seriously, saying that "Russians are committing war crimes on a daily basis and that this video is glaring evidence of that."

The video, published by the DeepState Telegram channel, appears to show a group of soldiers killing two other soldiers emerging from a dugout. One of the two had his hands behind his head.  

DeepState claimed that this took place near the village of Stepove in Donetsk Oblast, after the Russians entered the positions of Ukraine's 45th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

The two Ukrainians were trapped and forced to surrender but the Russians just shot them dead as soon as they emerged, according to the channel.  

Author: Igor Kossov
