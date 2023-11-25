Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Military: Decrease in Russian air strikes, infantry remains highly active

by Alexander Khrebet November 25, 2023 2:05 PM 2 min read
The town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast devastated in Russian attacks, Nov. 19, 2023. (Oleksandr Tarnavskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have reduced the number of airstrikes against Ukraine, but their infantry's activity remains high, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Group fighting on the southeastern front lines, reported on Nov. 25.

Russia conducted four air strikes  on the southeastern front line over the past day, according to the report.

The military also recorded 50 skirmishes between Ukrainian and Russian forces, and Russian troops launched 912 artillery barrages in the area.

Russian forces have lost 502 troops over the past day, the general said, without specifying whether they were killed or wounded in action.

The military also reported that Russia has lost 24 pieces of military hardware, including a tank, four armored personnel carriers, four artillery systems, 12 drones, and three vehicles, and 21 Russian vehicles were damaged over the past day.

Tarnavskyi reported that three Russian soldiers “chose life” and surrendered to the Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces hold defense lines in the Avdiivka axis while conducting an offensive in the Melitopol direction.

The attacks on Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, a major city in the Donbas, have been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near the front-line town.

Russia has been trying to capture the small town just north of occupied Donetsk since 2014.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
