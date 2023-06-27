Military reports advances up to 1,400 meters in different sectors

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced up to 1,400 meters in various sectors of the front over the past day, in spite of Russian counterattacks, Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Command, said on June 27.

"The enemy does not cease its counterattacks, but achieves no success because we know everything about our enemy and work in advance to destroy their manpower and military equipment," Cherevatyi said on television.

Russia further lost one Gvozdika artillery system, three armored vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, an anti-aircraft gun S-60, a drone "Zala," eight ammunition storages, and seven transport vehicles, Cherevatyi said.

Ukraine's military continues to engage Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts during its ongoing counteroffensive. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the night of June 27 that the troops have "made progress in all areas."

Ukrainian forces have also advanced on both the northern and southern flanks of Bakhmut and liberated the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast on June 26.