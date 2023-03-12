Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Low risk of Russia invading Ukraine from Belarus

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 12, 2023 6:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The risk of Russian forces launching a renewed ground offensive from Belarus against Ukraine is "low" at the moment, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev said on March 12.

Naiev commands the Joint Forces - the units that have been involved in the war with Russia and its proxies since 2014.

The Ukrainian authorities reported in January that there were about 5,800 Russian troops deployed in Belarus. However, Naev said that the Ukrainian forces and the border guards are on alert, and the situation is under control.

Ukraine's top officials warned in December that Russia could launch a renewed mass offensive from multiple fronts, including from Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus, in early 2023.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

Belarus Weekly: Opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.