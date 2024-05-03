Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Tatarstan, Cyberattack, Ukraine's military intelligence, Hacker attack
Edit post

Military intelligence carries out cyberattack in Russia's Tatarstan

by Nate Ostiller May 3, 2024 12:55 PM 1 min read
A general view of Alabuga, a special economic zone in the Yelabuga district, Tatarstan, Russia, hosting over 20 industrial enterprises, on Aug. 22, 2017. (Wikimedia commons)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine's military intelligence carried out a large-scale cyberattack in Russia's Tatarstan on May 3, a source in the agency confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

The attack reportedly targeted internet providers and mobile operators in the Russian republic.

The Ukrainian media outlet NV, citing sources, reported that the Alabuga special economic zone was the main target.  

NV wrote that it was a denial of service (DDoS) attack, which effectively blocked internet access in Tatarstan's capital of Kazan, Russia's fifth largest city.  

The press service for Tattelecom, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the republic, said that it was the most powerful cyberattack on its networks in the history of the company.

Alabuga, which reportedly hosts a factory that produces Shahed-type drones, has previously been the target of Ukrainian attacks.

Ukrainian forces struck drone factories in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk in April, located about 1,300 kilometers (around 800 miles) away from the Russia-Ukraine border, Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported.

The strikes, which were some of Ukraine's longest-distance attacks into Russian territory, were reportedly carried out with domestically-produced weapons.

Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

9:14 AM

Zelensky meets UK foreign secretary in Kyiv.

"The provision of this package, along with the crucial decision of the United States to provide assistance, is of great importance to us at this key moment," President Volodymyr Zelensky said when thanking Cameron for the U.K.'s new pledge of support.
1:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 2, firing 40 times and causing at least 215 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
