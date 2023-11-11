Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Microsoft: Russia spreading Middle East disinformation

by Lance Luo November 12, 2023 1:55 AM
Microsoft on smartphone. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is actively manufacturing disinformation about the Middle East as tensions continue to soar following Israel’s military campaign, according to Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith, the Times of Israel reported.

“We are getting very good at identifying a Russian campaign, like when they tried to tell people not to get the COVID vaccine,” he said.

Tech giants are increasingly using artificial intelligence systems to combat disinformation activities by state actors.

Social media narratives in the Israel-Hamas conflict are extremely divisive in western societies with both sides experiencing frustration.

“There’s something happening in terms of the reaction to this crisis that is unlike anything I can remember in recent years, maybe even dating back to the Gulf War and other episodes of U.S. policy in the Middle East,” said Suzanne Maloney, a director at the Brookings Institution.

Author: Lance Luo
3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
