MEPs vote in support of Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, Taurus missiles delivery

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 19, 2024 3:13 PM 2 min read
The EU flag and the Ukrainian flag fly together by the Tower of the British Parliament as part of a pro-EU demonstration in London on Nov. 15, 2023. (Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The European Parliament passed a resolution on Sept. 19 calling for EU member states to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons inside Russia, and accelerate weapons deliveries, "including Taurus missiles."

While Kyiv has received long-range missiles from partners like the U.S., the U.K., and France, Ukrainian forces are restricted from using the weapons to hit deep inside Russian territory due to Washington's claims this could escalate the war.

Germany has held back entirely on delivering long-range Taurus missiles, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz repeatedly citing a fear of escalation.

Germany will not allow Ukraine to launch attacks with German weapons far behind the front "even if other countries decide otherwise," Scholz said on Sept. 14.

His comments came after U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stopped short of lifting restrictions on using Western-supplied long-range weapons on Russian territory during their meeting in Washington on Sept. 13, despite media reports suggesting the restrictions could be lifted.

"Without lifting current restrictions, Ukraine cannot fully exercise its right to self-defense and remains exposed to attacks on its population and infrastructure," the European Parliament's resolution said.

The text also called for member states "to accelerate the delivery of weapons, air defense systems, and ammunition, including Taurus missiles."

The resolution additionally called for EU states to "maintain and extend the Council’s sanctions policy against Russia, Belarus, and non-EU countries and entities providing Russia with military and dual-use technologies."

The motion was passed with 425 votes in favor, 131 against, and 63 abstentions.

‘It’s personal’ — Why Germany still refuses to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
While Washington and London are facing pressure to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia using the Western-made missiles already in the country, Berlin declines to even provide such missiles. “Germany has made a clear decision about what we will do and what we will not do. This decisio…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
IEA recommends 10 steps for Ukraine's energy security ahead of winter.

The measures recommended by the IEA include "bolstering the physical and cyber security of critical energy infrastructure, expediting the delivery of equipment and spare parts for repairs, (and) accelerating the decentralization of power supply," according to a press release sent to the Kyiv Independent.
