Medvedev wants to reintroduce capital punishment in Russia, kill 'traitors'

Dmitry Medvedev, acting deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, claimed on Nov. 2 that "yellow-blue" saboteurs who oppose Russian state policy on the invasion of Ukraine had begun operating in Russia, carrying out terrorist attacks.

Medvedev said, during WWII, there was only one sentence "for such wretches – execution on the spot, without trial."

"If you are a traitor who committed such a crime during wartime, you have no age, no nationality, not even the right to protect your own life," Medvedev said.

According to him, Russian citizens who set military enlistment offices on fire and caused damage to other state facilities can be equated to them. Reintroducing the death penalty is possible even within the framework of Russia's current constitution, Medvedev added.

In mid-March, Russia left the Council of Europe, meaning Russian citizens can no longer bring cases to the European Court of Human Rights.