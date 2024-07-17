Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. He emphasized that only "prudence" on the alliance's part could prevent catastrophic consequences for the planet, according to his interview published by a local weekly newspaper.

Medvedev, who is currently a deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, told Argumenty i Fakty that Ukraine's membership would pose more than a direct threat to Moscow's security. "From the very beginning, we have made it clear to NATO that Ukraine's accession is not just a direct threat to Russia's national interests. It is, in fact, a declaration of war, albeit with a delay."

During the recent summit, NATO leaders pledged to support Ukraine on a path toward full Euro-Atlantic integration, including potential NATO membership, without specifying a timeline for accession.

"The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Medvedev has made numerous controversial and inflammatory statements on social media platforms and has openly challenged Ukraine's right to exist as an independent nation, declaring that "Ukraine is definitely Russia" and calling it "an integral part of Russia's strategic and historical borders."

During his presidency from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev, once seen as a pro-Western modernizer, has transformed into a staunch hawk, cautioning the U.S. and its allies that their support for Kyiv could result in a "nuclear apocalypse."

In a standard Kremlin line since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Medvedev said Russia though does not threaten NATO: "Russia ... has no intention of attacking alliance member countries, and certainly does not aim to turn their populations into fine radioactive dust," Medvedev said.