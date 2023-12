This audio is created with AI assistance

Two military enlistment offices were set on fire in Khabarovsk and in Amur Oblast on the night of Sept. 22, Russian news outlet Meduza reported.

Since Sept. 21, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced mobilization against Ukraine, Russians have set fire to at least five recruitment offices in the country, including in Saint Petersburg; some local administration buildings have also been under attack, according to Meduza.