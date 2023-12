This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian children’s writer Volodymyr Vakulenko was allegedly killed during the Russian occupation of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated in September, Suspilne media outlet reported citing the results of a DNA examination that the journalists have seen.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office reported in April that the writer was abducted by Russian forces in the village of Kapytolivka near Izium.