News Feed, Russia, Germany
Media: Ukrainian-born advisor to far-right German AfD lawmaker allegedly FSB agent

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 10:41 AM 3 min read
Vladimir Sergienko (R), a Ukrainian-born advisor to a German lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, next to Scott Ritter (L), a former U.S. official and a common guest in Russian propaganda channels. (Vladimir Sergienko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Sergienko, a Ukrainian-born advisor to a German lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, is allegedly working with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), according to an investigation released on Feb. 1 by the independent Russian media outlet The Insider.

Founded in 2013, AfD is increasingly gaining ground in Germany, becoming one of the largest far-right parties in Europe. AfD is perhaps best known in the West for its hardline anti-immigration stance, but it also has sought rapprochement with Russia even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and some AfD figures have since continued to visit Russia.

In collaboration with the German newspaper Der Spiegel, The Insider alleged that Sergienko has been in direct communication with an FSB officer named Ilya Vechtomov, citing leaked emails and other documents.

Sergienko works as an aide to Bundestag AfD member Eugen Schmidt, where he helps write speeches for Schmidt and other AfD lawmakers. In his public capacity, Sergienko reportedly "took direct actions aimed at hampering Ukraine’s defensive efforts, and he took them at his FSB handler’s request."

Such actions allegedly include the filing of a lawsuit against the German government to delay security assistance to Ukraine and writing a letter to Pope Francis about the supposed "persecution of Christians in Ukraine."

There is no evidence to support the claim of Christians being persecuted by the Ukrainian government, but faith leaders have accused Russian forces and their proxies of discriminating and otherwise persecuting religious groups in occupied regions of Ukraine.

The Insider wrote that Sergienko personally confirmed he was at risk of losing his German citizenship after it was reportedly revealed he lied about renouncing his Russian passport, saying instead he only held Ukrainian citizenship.

Rise of Germany’s AfD signals growing support for pro-Russian policies
One of Russia’s top narratives is that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” this multi-ethnic democracy led by a president with Jewish roots and holocaust survivors in his lineage. In fact, Russia’s public obsession with “fighting Nazis” masks how its closest relations among European political parties…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

The disclosure is The Insider's second such potentially damning finding of lawmakers in Europe being allegedly affiliated with Russian intelligence services within the last week.

The Insider wrote on Jan. 29 that Tatjana Zdanoka, a long-serving member of the European Parliament from Latvia, is allegedly an FSB agent. A spokesperson for the parliament announced an official investigation into Zdanoka's activities the following day.

As with Zdanoka, Sergienko's pro-Russian sentiments were no secret. The Insider wrote that Sergienko appeared on Russian television to advocate for Ukraine's surrender and also spread a variety of unfounded conspiracy theories, including that Germany was plotting to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.  

He also allegedly visited Russia 18 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Schmidt responded to Der Spiegel's request for comment, writing that he could not address the allegations about Sergienko because they were "without substance."

Sergienko also refuted the investigation's results, telling The Insider, "The accusations, according to which I am an agent of influence for Moscow, are unfounded and do not reflect reality."

Investigation: Latvian member of European Parliament allegedly Russian agent
Citing interviews and communications it obtained, The Insider claimed that Tatjana Zdanoka was primarily motivated by ideology rather than material gain.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
8:34 PM

Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson.

Two foreigners, both French citizens, were killed by a Russian attack on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 1. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the foreigners killed were civilian volunteers.
