Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea

by Rachel Amran January 15, 2024 12:55 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.

Reports suggest that the A-50 plane was shot down immediately after it went on duty in the Kyrylivka area of Zaporizhzhia at 9:10 p.m. local time. The aircraft disappeared from radars and stopped responding to requests from tactical aviation. Later that night, the pilot of a Russian Su-30 plane detected ignition and the fall of an unidentified aircraft.

The  Il-22M was on duty in the Strilkove area before it was reportedly shot down along the coast of the Azov Sea at around 9 p.m. local time. RBC posted an audio recording of what it describes as an "intercepted conversation"  between the Russian pilot of the aircraft and the airfield controller in Anapa, Russia. The pilot called for an evacuation, as well as an ambulance and fire services.  

Russia's A-50 aircraft provides several critical functions for ongoing military actions in Ukraine, such as detecting air defense systems, guided missiles, and coordinating targets for Russian fighter jets.

Although critically important, Russia only possesses eight of these planes. If lost in action, it would be incredibly difficult if not possible to replace. Russia accordingly operates the A-50s at a reasonable distance from Ukrainian air defense systems. Ukraine's successful destruction of the A-50 aircraft would therefore be particularly noteworthy.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence in the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Mysiagin, stated on Telegram that the two planes were destroyed on Sunday evening. However, confirmation by Ukrainian military officials is not yet available.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Minister proposes international working group to withdraw Russian troops
Key developments on Jan. 13-14: * Russia targets regions across Ukraine in mass missile attack * Umerov proposes international working group to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine * French foreign minister visits Kyiv * Swiss diplomat says China needs to help end Russia’s war * Russian drone…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.