Media: Satellite imagery shows damage at aircraft factory in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after reported drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Satellite imagery published on April 10 by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) Schemes project showed damage to buildings at an aircraft factory in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, following reports from Ukraine's military intelligence that drones had struck the facility the previous day.

The photo, published by the satellite imagery analytics company Planet Labs, shows a building with a collapsed roof.

Aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi told Schemes that the factory is used to repair missiles that are used to attack Ukraine.

A representative from the military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent on the condition of anonymity on April 9 that Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian aviation training center in the city of Borisoglebsk, located some 330 kilometers (205 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The confirmation came after the Russian Telegram channel Astra claimed the aviation center for flight personnel training was attacked by two drones. The drones allegedly exploded, damaging the facade of the building and windows, according to the Telegram channel.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the military intelligence, said on April 9 that an aircraft factory had been the target.

"We will not disclose any details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the factory were affected," Yusov told RFE/RL.

Ukraine has intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. On April 5, a joint operation of military intelligence and the Armed Forces reportedly hit the Yeysk, Engels-2, and Kursk airfields.

Russia allegedly lost seven military aircraft during the drone attack on the Yeysk airbase in Krasnodar Krai in Russia, a source at Ukraine's military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Ukraine's military allegedly carried out an attack against the Russian Morozovsk airbase overnight on April 5, sources familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent. Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-27 fighters were reportedly based at the airfield.

At least six military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were damaged, according to the source. About 20 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded.