Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sudan, Africa, Russia, Wagner, Ukraine
Edit post

Media: Russia, Sudan close to signing 25-year agreement on military cooperation, port access

by Nate Ostiller June 4, 2024 3:27 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) meets with Sudan's acting foreign minister, Ali al-Sadiq, following his arrival in Khartoum late on Feb. 8, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia and Sudan are reportedly close to signing a 25-year deal entailing mutual military cooperation and access for Russia to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, the Qatari media outlet Al-Sharq reported on June 4.

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war since April 2023 between the military government of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), under General Hemedti.

Russia and Ukraine have played a complex role in the fighting, with the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group previously backing the RSF, while Ukrainian commandos reportedly arrived in Sudan in August 2023 to support the government.

In a sign of the shifting tides, Malik Agar, the deputy head of Sudan's military-backed government, arrived in Russia on June 3, reportedly with plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Bloomberg, Agar will discuss receiving Russian arms and military support in exchange for providing port access in the Red Sea.

Sources shared more details of the alleged plan with Al-Sharq, saying that Russia would be able to create a small naval base on the Red Sea with Sudan's permission, which would allow no more than 300 personnel and four ships to be stationed there. In turn, Russia would provide the Sudanese government with an undisclosed amount of military hardware.

At the same time, analysts have said that it is unlikely that Russia will unequivocally back either side in Sudan's war, so the prospects of Russia's support decisively tipping the scale in either direction are low.

"(Russians) recognize that in the end, neither side will be able to completely destroy the other, the Russians would want to be able to maintain close ties with whoever is in power when this is all over," said Samuel Ramani, an Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), in comments to the New Arab media outlet.

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Mo…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.