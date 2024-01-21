Skip to content
Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2024 7:14 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.

Putin also reportedly thanked the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his invitation to visit the country and his continued support of Russian military efforts in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, KCNA's Korean-language report suggested Putin planned to visit soon, but its later English report said he was "willing" to do so at an early date. An exact date for the visit has not been established.

Moscow and Pyongyang have significantly increased their military ties since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia's newfound pariah status that followed the outbreak of full-scale war has forced the country to seek new allies, and as a major producer of military hardware and a similarly isolated country, North Korea has allegedly used the partnership to further its own military goals.

The nature of the relationship is increasingly becoming a two-way street, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which Russia provides North Korea with advanced military technology and long-range attack capacity, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear capabilities in exchange for the shells and missiles.

In the short term, this cooperation has already been felt in Ukraine, where Russia has allegedly used North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles in attacks on the country.

Military intelligence: North Korea supplying 122 mm, 152 mm shells to Russia
North Korea has supplied Russia with around one million rounds of ammunition, mainly made up of 122 mm and 152 mm artillery shells, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), said in an interview with RBC Ukraine on Jan. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Most popular

News Feed

7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
3:43 AM

Russian seaport terminal on fire.

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.
Ukraine news

1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
