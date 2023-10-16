Media: Oil tanker hits mine in Black Sea, sustains minor damage

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker hit a mine in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast on Oct. 15, Sky News reported, citing Reuters news agency.

The vessel Ali Najafov sustained only minor damage, and the crew was unharmed, sources told Reuters.

The ship was sailing near the Sulina channel when the explosion occurred, Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, reportedly said.

The incident was independently confirmed for Reuters by an undisclosed Ukrainian source.

By 6 p.m. Kyiv time on Oct. 16, marine traffic tracking sites show Ali Najafov moving through one of the branches of the Danube Delta.

This is the second reported incident of a cargo ship hitting a mine in the Black Sea this month. On Oct. 5, Reuters reported that a Turkish-flagged ship sustained minor damage after hitting a sea mine.

The security in the Black Sea deteriorated following Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain deal. The Russian military has tried to block trade routes and targeted Ukraine's ports with strikes.

The U.K. Defense Ministry warned earlier in October that Russian forces may use sea mines to strike civilian shipping targets in the Black Sea.