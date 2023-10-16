Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Oil tanker hits mine in Black Sea, sustains minor damage

by Martin Fornusek October 16, 2023 6:35 PM 1 min read
A ship moored in the Black Sea port of Odesa within the framework of the grain corridor, on Feb. 20, 2023, in southern Ukraine. Image for illustrative purposes only. (Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker hit a mine in the Black Sea off the Romanian coast on Oct. 15, Sky News reported, citing Reuters news agency.

The vessel Ali Najafov sustained only minor damage, and the crew was unharmed, sources told Reuters.

The ship was sailing near the Sulina channel when the explosion occurred, Yoruk Isik, head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, reportedly said.

The incident was independently confirmed for Reuters by an undisclosed Ukrainian source.

By 6 p.m. Kyiv time on Oct. 16, marine traffic tracking sites show Ali Najafov moving through one of the branches of the Danube Delta.

This is the second reported incident of a cargo ship hitting a mine in the Black Sea this month. On Oct. 5, Reuters reported that a Turkish-flagged ship sustained minor damage after hitting a sea mine.

The security in the Black Sea deteriorated following Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain deal. The Russian military has tried to block trade routes and targeted Ukraine's ports with strikes.

The U.K. Defense Ministry warned earlier in October that Russian forces may use sea mines to strike civilian shipping targets in the Black Sea.

Media: UK Minister says Ukraine has practically defeated Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have led to the “functional defeat” of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said at the Warsaw Security Conference on Oct. 3, according to Ukrainska Pravda.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.