Media: Israel to test advanced missile alert system in Kyiv in May

This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel has plans to test a more advanced missile alert system in Kyiv this May, Israeli media outlet Walla reported on April 20.

According to senior Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence officials cited by Walla, the system was developed specifically for Ukraine and would ideally be operational by summertime in additional cities.

The system would be connected to Ukraine's existing radar system and send "faster and more accurate" alerts to mobile phones and activate alarms in areas where missiles may hit, Walla wrote.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials met "several times" in Poland "in recent months" to discuss the necessary adaptations to make the system work effectively in Ukraine, including the country's size and the number of missiles and drones Russia has usually been launching in its mass attacks.

In early February 2023, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said during a press conference in Kyiv that Israel had promised to provide Ukraine with a missile and drone alert system.