Latvia sends cars confiscated from its drunk drivers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2023 9:01 PM 1 min read
Cars drive on a snow covered street on Dec. 8, 2022 in Riga, Latvia. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
As of mid-December, Latvia has sent 271 cars to Ukraine that were confiscated from drunk drivers and is preparing to send 34 more, Delfi reported on Dec. 24.

The Latvian parliament approved a law earlier this year allowing for the transfer of vehicles confiscated by the state under particular circumstances to be sent to Ukraine.

The cars are delivered to Ukraine by a volunteer convoy that has already transported over 1,000 cars since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's military is in constant need of vehicles along the front lines as they are necessary to quickly and effectively perform logistical and operational tasks.

On Dec. 23, London Mayor Sadiq Khan finally agreed to support a plan put forth by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko back in September to send the city's scrap vehicles to Ukraine, according to U.K. media reports.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
