Media: Drunk Ukrainian diplomats get into car accident in Vienna.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, the car of a Ukrainian military attaché with diplomats inside has crashed into a car with four German tourists. One of the Ukrainian diplomats refused to take a breathalyzer test, and the test of another diplomat showed a high level of alcohol in the body. Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said that diplomatic status does not give anyone the right to “violate traffic rules and endanger other people.” The decision on further steps regarding the diplomats will be based on the results of the investigation, he said.