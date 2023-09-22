Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Danish Leopard 1 tanks donated to Ukraine have defects

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2023 6:16 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian tank crew receives training on the maintenance of Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks at a military training ground of the Bundeswehr on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark's Defense Ministry has discovered that 12 out of 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks it had sent to Ukraine are faulty, the Danish government-owned TV2 channel reported on Sept. 22.

Ten Leopard 1 battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine with minor defects, which the Ukrainian military is already repairing, TV2 wrote, citing a statement by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Another 10 tanks sent by Denmark are still in Poland, two of which have serious defects, Poulsen wrote to the parties behind the Danish Ukraine Fund coordinating the country’s military assistance for Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, the German news outlet Spiegel reported that Ukraine had refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they needed repairs that the Ukrainian military could not carry out.

Some of the first 10 Leopards provided by Germany in July also reportedly suffered similar issues.

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with Denmark and the Netherlands, it will provide Ukraine with around 100 older Leopard 1 tanks.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
