Media: Belgium to provide Ukraine with $35 million worth of ammunition

Belgium’s government has approved supplying Ukraine with 105mm ammunition worth 32.4 million euros ($35 million), Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported on June 9.

The ammunition will be acquired from the Belgian industry and delivered to Ukraine “as soon as possible,” the HLN wrote, citing Belgium’s Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

The purchase is part of Belgium’s 14th military aid package to Ukraine, according to the publication.

Belgium has provided Ukraine with a total of 306 million euros in lethal and non-lethal military assistance.