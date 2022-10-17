Mayor: Russian kamikaze drone attack kills 1 in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed by Russia’s drone attack on central Kyiv on Oct. 17, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

Her body was recovered by emergency services from under the rubbles of a residential building hit by an Iranian-made kamikaze drone Shahed-136 in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Another person is still under the rubbles and three people were hospitalized. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

As of 9 a.m. the regional military administration confirmed four strikes on Kyiv. Until Oct. 17, Kyiv had remained untouched by the Iranian-made drones that Russia has increasingly used to strike targets across Ukraine.