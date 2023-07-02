Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mayor: Part of Rosatom employees leave Russian-occupied nuclear plant

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2023 8:03 PM 1 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on May 1, 2022. (Photo by ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

About 100 employees of Russian nuclear monopoly Rosatom have left Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, the town's mayor, said on July 2.

The report comes amid warnings by the Ukrainian authorities that Russia may be planning a terrorist attack at the plant.

Some of the Ukrainian collaborators who signed contracts with Rosatom have also left Enerhodar, Orlov said.

According to Orlov, up to 6,000 plant workers are currently in the town but they are not allowed to work at the plant unless they sign a contract with Rosatom.

“The occupation authorities do not allow them to leave the town,” he added.

In addition, there are no shelters in the town where people could hide in case of an explosion at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Orlov said.

“The occupiers are using the plant to blackmail the whole world,” he added.

On March 4 last year, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians occupied the plant, and since December, any civilian evacuation from the city has been blocked.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 22 that, based on intelligence reports, Russia is planning a terrorist attack at the plant through radiation leakage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.