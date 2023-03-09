Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: Another explosion in Kyiv district, 2 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2023 7:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More explosions occurred in Kyiv, this time in the Sviatoshynskyi District, on the morning of March 9, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The Sviatoshynskyi District is located in the western part of the city.

Klitschko also reported that two people had been injured by the strike and were being treated at the site of the attack. He also said that cars were on fire in the yard of one residential building following the attack.

The mayor also wrote that the air raid sirens were still on and asked Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

The first loud explosion in Kyiv was reported earlier in the morning. Klitschko later said that the explosions had occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District, located in the southwestern part of the city.

Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Zhytomyr, as well as Kyiv, Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid a mass Russian attack overnight on March 9.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.