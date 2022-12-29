Mayor: 40% of Kyiv residents left without electricity following Russia's morning attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Dec. 29 that 40% of households in the capital were cut off from electricity as of 11:20 a.m. local time.

Klitschko’s report came following Russia's eighth large-scale missile strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Power and water outages have been reported in areas across the country.

The mayor said earlier that three people were wounded due to the attack in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. All victims were hospitalized, he added.

Klitschko reported that Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down 16 Russian missiles over Kyiv, but he did not disclose how many were fired at the capital.

Kyiv City Military Administration said that a downed Russian missile had hit a “private building” in the Darnytskyi district on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Despite Russia’s attack, Kyiv’s capacity to supply heat and water wasn’t affected, according to Klitschko.

Meanwhile in the western city of Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that 90% of the city was cut off from power as of 10 a.m. local time.

