Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Man wounded in Russian shelling, 2 killed by mine in Kherson Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2023 10:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29 injured a 75-year-old man, and two men were killed by a landmine near the village of Sadove, local officials reported.

"(The man) has sustained injuries to his leg. He was taken to the hospital, doctors are providing him with necessary assistance," the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said in reference to the Olhivka resident.

On the same day, two men aged 51 and 28 were killed by a Russian mine in a field near the village of Sadove, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

This comes as a second such incident on Aug. 29 in Kherson Oblast, as a 43-year-old farmer was also killed by a mine earlier today in a field near Novopetrivka when his tractor ran into the explosive.

During Russia's full-scale invasion, casualties due to mine explosions have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine. The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, risking the country’s vital agricultural industry.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since February last year.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Key developments on Aug. 28: * Ukrainian forces liberate Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Experts say 67% of foreign components in Russian drones originate in China * Russia claims to destroy 2 drones, cruise missile over Crimea * Russia likely cancels major military drills due to lack of troo…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Editors' Picks

