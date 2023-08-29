Man wounded in Russian shelling, 2 killed by mine in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against the village of Olhivka in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29 injured a 75-year-old man, and two men were killed by a landmine near the village of Sadove, local officials reported.

"(The man) has sustained injuries to his leg. He was taken to the hospital, doctors are providing him with necessary assistance," the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said in reference to the Olhivka resident.

On the same day, two men aged 51 and 28 were killed by a Russian mine in a field near the village of Sadove, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

This comes as a second such incident on Aug. 29 in Kherson Oblast, as a 43-year-old farmer was also killed by a mine earlier today in a field near Novopetrivka when his tractor ran into the explosive.

During Russia's full-scale invasion, casualties due to mine explosions have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine. The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, risking the country’s vital agricultural industry.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since February last year.

The State Emergency Service earlier reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.