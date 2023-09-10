Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Maliar: Ukraine, Sweden aim to jointly produce 1,000 combat vehicles

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 10, 2023 11:27 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Harpsund, south-west of Stockholm, Sweden on Aug. 19, 2023. (Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced on Sept. 10 that Ukraine and Sweden plan to jointly produce 1,000 CV-90 combat vehicles.

While Maliar said both countries have agreed on the matter, she did not provide any details regarding the timeline or production plans.

"The CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle is called the best combat vehicle in the world,” Maliar said.

"Designed and manufactured in Sweden, it has everything that a modern combat vehicle should have," she continued, adding that the vehicle protects its crew from bullets, shrapnel, detonated mines, artillery fire, and drone attacks.

According to her, the first of the vehicles arrived in the summer of 2023 and are already at the front line near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

"Soon, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive many more such machines, because Ukraine and Sweden have agreed on the joint production of the CV-90. And the nearest goal is 1,000 Swedish BMPs for the Ukrainian army!"

On Aug.19, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sweden, where he met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and discussed the production of CV-90s .

In January, the Swedish government announced it would provide Ukraine with up to 50 CV90 combat vehicles as well as some of the country's Archer mobile howitzers, Forbes reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
