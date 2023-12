This audio is created with AI assistance

The warehouse of the Krezol chemical plant caught fire in Russia's city of Ufa late on Feb. 17. The city is located 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

The fire has been put out, local media reported.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. The employees were able to evacuate.

Krezol chemical plant is the largest Russian manufacturer and supplier of reagents, laboratory equipment and furniture.